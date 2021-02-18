Which Institutions Own Shares In Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW)?

53 institutions hold shares in Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW), with institutional investors hold 53.70% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 53.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.69 million shares valued at $26.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.50% of the LGVW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP with 2.44 million shares valued at $24.0 million to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westchester Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.92 million shares representing 4.65% and valued at over $18.9 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $36.61 million.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LGVW) is 16.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.34 and a high of $24.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LGVW stock was last observed hovering at around $23.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $23.05, the stock is 11.90% and 21.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 75.14% off its SMA200. LGVW registered a gain of 133.54% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.46.

The stock witnessed a 15.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.20%, and is 13.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.88% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 146.79% and -4.71% from its 52-week high.

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) Analyst Forecasts

Longview Acquisition Corp. (LGVW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROBBINS LARRY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROBBINS LARRY bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $25.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.05 million shares.