Which Institutions Own Shares In Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)?

6 institutions hold shares in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), with 1.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.14% while institutional investors hold 10.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.89M, and float is at 7.80M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 8.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.75% of the PBLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CVI Holdings, LLC with 79030.0 shares valued at $0.24 million to account for 1.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Essex Investment Management Co Inc which holds 76770.0 shares representing 1.09% and valued at over $0.23 million, while Verition Fund Management, LLC holds 0.86% of the shares totaling 60606.0 with a market value of $0.18 million.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) is 40.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.37 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBLA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.01, the stock is -9.55% and 11.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 11.60% off its SMA200. PBLA registered 54.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.72.

The stock witnessed a 25.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.93%, and is -38.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.07% over the week and 15.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 111.38% and -49.90% from its 52-week high.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.