Which Institutions Own Shares In Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)?

152 institutions hold shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK), with institutional investors hold 3.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 990.62M, and float is at 980.72M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 3.83% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 16.93 million shares valued at $294.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 32.89% of the TLK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.11 million shares valued at $120.23 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 3.69 million shares representing 7.17% and valued at over $86.78 million, while Oldfield Partners LLP holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 2.19 million with a market value of $51.56 million.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE: TLK) is -3.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.86 and a high of $26.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TLK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $29.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.06% off the consensus price target high of $35.66 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 5.79% higher than the price target low of $24.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.80, the stock is -3.30% and -4.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock 7.33% off its SMA200. TLK registered -12.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.18.

The stock witnessed a -8.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.88%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) has around 26044 employees, a market worth around $22.29B and $9.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.86. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.77% and -14.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orange S.A. (ORAN) that is trading -15.59% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.55% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.79.