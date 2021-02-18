Who are the Institutional Holders in AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)?

198 institutions hold shares in AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB), with 210.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 107.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.32M, and float is at 25.60M with Short Float at 13.96%. Institutions hold 106.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 3.22 million shares valued at $47.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.79% of the ANAB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tang Capital Management, LLC with 2.63 million shares valued at $38.77 million to account for 9.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frazier Management LLC which holds 2.32 million shares representing 8.47% and valued at over $34.17 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.55% of the shares totaling 2.06 million with a market value of $30.45 million.

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) is 45.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.06 and a high of $35.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANAB stock was last observed hovering at around $32.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.69% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -15.59% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.21, the stock is 13.01% and 23.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock 43.93% off its SMA200. ANAB registered 97.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.68.

The stock witnessed a 19.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.70%, and is 5.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.93% over the week and 6.71% over the month.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $799.91M and $18.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 158.79% and -12.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.40%).

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AnaptysBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.39 with sales reaching $64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 887.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2,033.30% in year-over-year returns.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOUMEAU ERIC J, the company’s COO, General Counsel. SEC filings show that LOUMEAU ERIC J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -6.20% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.12% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.77.