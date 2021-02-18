Who are the Institutional Holders in Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)?

4 institutions hold shares in Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), with 4.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.83% while institutional investors hold 1.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.39M, and float is at 4.33M with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 0.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jane Street Group, LLC with over 25991.0 shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.33% of the AUVI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 11788.0 shares valued at $85698.0 to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) is 141.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $35.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUVI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $17.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.46% off the consensus price target high of $17.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 37.46% higher than the price target low of $17.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is 48.42% and 85.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -7.11% at the moment leaves the stock 77.44% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.91.

The stock witnessed a 127.93% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.12%, and is -43.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.23% over the week and 29.57% over the month.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $92.02M and $6.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.63. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 145.58% and -68.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (187.80%).

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied UV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $1.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.90% this year.