Who are the Institutional Holders in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)?

125 institutions hold shares in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN), with 5.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.05% while institutional investors hold 84.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.10M, and float is at 28.81M with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 72.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Slate Path Capital, LP with over 6.2 million shares valued at $37.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.24% of the CYCN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 2.74 million shares valued at $16.67 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.72 million shares representing 8.01% and valued at over $8.32 million, while MFN Partners Management, LP holds 7.15% of the shares totaling 2.43 million with a market value of $14.76 million.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) is 50.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.08 and a high of $8.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYCN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -15.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -15.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.61, the stock is 20.26% and 33.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 3.58% off its SMA200. CYCN registered 14.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2248 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2996.

The stock witnessed a 43.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.90%, and is -3.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.81% over the week and 11.61% over the month.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $163.52M and $3.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 121.97% and -48.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-128.00%).

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Currie Mark G, the company’s President and CSO. SEC filings show that Currie Mark G sold 20,107 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $3.01 per share for a total of $60522.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Busch Andreas (Chief Innovation Officer) bought a total of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $2.53 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the CYCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, Huyett William (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,827 shares at an average price of $2.52 for $9644.0. The insider now directly holds 67,590 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN).