Who are the Institutional Holders in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO)?

39 institutions hold shares in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO), with 876.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.54% while institutional investors hold 21.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.24M, and float is at 7.44M with Short Float at 2.81%. Institutions hold 18.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Puissance Capital Management LP with over 0.77 million shares valued at $3.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.31% of the EKSO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.73 million to account for 1.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.12 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $0.57 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.97% of the shares totaling 80645.0 with a market value of $0.49 million.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) is 61.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $14.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EKSO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 9.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.92, the stock is 2.54% and 28.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 73.19% off its SMA200. EKSO registered 79.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.80.

The stock witnessed a 21.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.65%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 11.11% over the month.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $121.02M and $10.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 340.89% and -33.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-176.00%).

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $2.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading 20.96% up over the past 12 months. Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) is 1070.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.74.