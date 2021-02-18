Who are the Institutional Holders in Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)?

155 institutions hold shares in Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.50% while institutional investors hold 60.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.23M, and float is at 14.95M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 54.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.4 million shares valued at $38.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.62% of the MBWM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.24 million shares valued at $22.26 million to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.8 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $21.78 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $14.11 million.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) is 8.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.09 and a high of $33.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBWM stock was last observed hovering at around $29.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.09% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.97% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.41, the stock is 2.89% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46908.0 and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 26.48% off its SMA200. MBWM registered -10.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.46.

The stock witnessed a 1.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.16%, and is 2.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) has around 570 employees, a market worth around $482.32M and $148.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.84 and Fwd P/E is 13.82. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.09% and -12.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mercantile Bank Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $41.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Worthington Robert T., the company’s COO, SECRETARY, SVP, AND GC. SEC filings show that Worthington Robert T. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $25.04 per share for a total of $87655.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8846.0 shares.

Mercantile Bank Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 that Eldridge Michelle Larabee (Director) bought a total of 900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 and was made at $21.30 per share for $19170.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6750.0 shares of the MBWM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, Eldridge Michelle Larabee (Director) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $21.30 for $2130.0. The insider now directly holds 5,736 shares of Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM).

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading 33.59% up over the past 12 months. Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) is -17.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.7% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.87.