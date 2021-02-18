Who are the Institutional Holders in Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)?

66 institutions hold shares in Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), with 20.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.56% while institutional investors hold 17.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.82M, and float is at 43.16M with Short Float at 5.28%. Institutions hold 11.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.61 million shares valued at $3.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.10% of the MLSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.11 million shares valued at $4.48 million to account for 3.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.49 million shares representing 0.77% and valued at over $0.68 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $0.6 million.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS) is 74.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $4.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLSS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.69, the stock is 16.40% and 44.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -4.90% at the moment leaves the stock 85.22% off its SMA200. MLSS registered 68.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7873 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9553.

The stock witnessed a 33.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 151.02%, and is -2.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.80% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $238.89M and $5.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 334.12% and -12.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-236.30%).

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Milestone Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $1.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.20% in year-over-year returns.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trombetta Giandomenico, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Trombetta Giandomenico sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $3.85 per share for a total of $38500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.92 million shares.

Milestone Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Trombetta Giandomenico (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $3.35 per share for $33534.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.93 million shares of the MLSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Trombetta Giandomenico (Director) disposed off 7,780 shares at an average price of $3.20 for $24896.0. The insider now directly holds 9,941,039 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS).

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) that is trading 122.11% up over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -9.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.28% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.73.