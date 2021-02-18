Who are the Institutional Holders in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)?

299 institutions hold shares in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG), with 14.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.39% while institutional investors hold 100.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.30M, and float is at 65.57M with Short Float at 3.92%. Institutions hold 82.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 4.37 million shares valued at $208.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.44% of the PAG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.74 million shares valued at $130.73 million to account for 3.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. which holds 2.29 million shares representing 2.85% and valued at over $109.2 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 2.79% of the shares totaling 2.25 million with a market value of $133.35 million.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG) is 9.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.99 and a high of $67.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAG stock was last observed hovering at around $65.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.03% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 1.86% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.77, the stock is 0.84% and 5.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock 29.00% off its SMA200. PAG registered 24.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.14.

The stock witnessed a 0.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.80%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $5.14B and $20.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.60 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.01% and -4.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.81 with sales reaching $5.55B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.90% in year-over-year returns.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlson John D. Jr., the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Carlson John D. Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 23 at a price of $55.63 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29105.0 shares.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that BARR JOHN (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $48.99 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12206.0 shares of the PAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Spradlin Shane M. (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 5,821 shares at an average price of $47.65 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 37,315 shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG).

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 15.20% up over the past 12 months. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 45.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.23% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.58.