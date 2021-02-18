Who are the Institutional Holders in TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL)?

191 institutions hold shares in TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 91.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 276.22M, and float is at 47.72M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 91.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.77 million shares valued at $101.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.06% of the TFSL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.93 million shares valued at $72.47 million to account for 1.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.82 million shares representing 1.00% and valued at over $49.67 million, while Empyrean Capital Partners, LP holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $22.84 million.

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) is 5.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $22.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TFSL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -3.44% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.62, the stock is 2.02% and 2.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 17.37% off its SMA200. TFSL registered -15.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.22.

The stock witnessed a -3.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.67%, and is 4.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has around 896 employees, a market worth around $5.03B and $437.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.77 and Fwd P/E is 73.02. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.19% and -17.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TFS Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $68.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.50% year-over-year.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Ashley H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Williams Ashley H sold 12,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $17.82 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

TFS Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Stefanski Marc A (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 56,246 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $15.16 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the TFSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Cohen Martin J (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.08 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 77,800 shares of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL).

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) that is trading -5.77% down over the past 12 months. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) is 27.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -51.03% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.66.