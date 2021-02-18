Who is the Top Investor In B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY)?

135 institutions hold shares in B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY), with 11.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.01% while institutional investors hold 83.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.45M, and float is at 15.00M with Short Float at 3.92%. Institutions hold 45.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with over 1.46 million shares valued at $36.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.42% of the RILY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.44 million shares valued at $63.63 million to account for 5.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. which holds 1.05 million shares representing 3.91% and valued at over $26.31 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 3.36% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $39.87 million.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) is 19.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.92 and a high of $56.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RILY stock was last observed hovering at around $54.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.6% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -76.57% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -76.57% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.97, the stock is 3.38% and 16.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 76.79% off its SMA200. RILY registered 101.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.22.

The stock witnessed a 6.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.33%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) has around 982 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $657.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.59. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 310.11% and -7.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

B. Riley Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 410.00% this year.

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by B. Riley Financial, Inc., the company’s . SEC filings show that B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $37000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.33 million shares.

B. Riley Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that RILEY BRYANT R (Chairman and Co-CEO) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $48.25 per share for $72370.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.98 million shares of the RILY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, RILEY BRYANT R (Chairman and Co-CEO) acquired 6,791 shares at an average price of $48.71 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 4,981,677 shares of B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY).

B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) that is trading 269.44% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.09% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.68.