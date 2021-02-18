Who is the Top Investor In Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)?

135 institutions hold shares in Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD), with 602.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.22% while institutional investors hold 97.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.06M, and float is at 15.47M with Short Float at 1.97%. Institutions hold 94.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Securities LLC with over 11.03 million shares valued at $201.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.71% of the BLBD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.94 million shares valued at $23.55 million to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 1.83 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $33.4 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $25.05 million.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is 6.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.40 and a high of $26.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLBD stock was last observed hovering at around $19.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.08% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.6% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.48, the stock is -9.21% and -0.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 32.79% off its SMA200. BLBD registered 1.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.68.

The stock witnessed a -13.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.61%, and is -15.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.19% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) has around 1736 employees, a market worth around $539.99M and $856.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.70 and Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.90% and -27.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Bird Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $171.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.90% in year-over-year returns.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yousif Paul, the company’s General Counsel & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Yousif Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $14.66 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15583.0 shares.

Blue Bird Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Terry Mark Ashburn (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $16.08 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38055.0 shares of the BLBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Horlock Phil (President and CEO) disposed off 1,042 shares at an average price of $16.51 for $17203.0. The insider now directly holds 415,166 shares of Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD).

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wabash National Corporation (WNC) that is trading 37.58% up over the past 12 months. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is 18.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.76% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.37.