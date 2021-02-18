Who is the Top Investor In Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)?

396 institutions hold shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN), with 4.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.79% while institutional investors hold 84.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.50M, and float is at 35.05M with Short Float at 3.52%. Institutions hold 74.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.95 million shares valued at $964.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.55% of the CHDN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.51 million shares valued at $683.53 million to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.09 million shares representing 7.83% and valued at over $505.83 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $181.75 million.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) is 9.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.90 and a high of $221.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHDN stock was last observed hovering at around $216.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.12% off its average median price target of $208.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.38% off the consensus price target high of $239.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -12.73% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $214.18, the stock is 3.49% and 5.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 29.88% off its SMA200. CHDN registered 30.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $203.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $177.10.

The stock witnessed a 3.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.43%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $8.15B and $1.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 927.19 and Fwd P/E is 36.76. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 304.88% and -3.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $271.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mudd William E, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Mudd William E sold 4,998 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $205.26 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Churchill Downs Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Mudd William E (President and COO) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $204.29 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the CHDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Mudd William E (President and COO) disposed off 6,900 shares at an average price of $200.64 for $1.38 million. The insider now directly holds 259,652 shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN).

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) that is trading 62.33% up over the past 12 months. Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is 218.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.54.