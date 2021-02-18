Who is the Top Investor In ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA)?

1 institutions hold shares in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA), with 1.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.78% while institutional investors hold 0.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.67M, and float is at 14.88M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ingalls & Snyder with over 0.4 million shares valued at $5.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.33% of the IPA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gradient Capital Advisors, LLC with 21718.0 shares valued at $0.32 million to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC which holds 15821.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $0.24 million, while Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 15200.0 with a market value of $0.23 million.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) is -8.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $33.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IPA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.7% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 31.7% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.66, the stock is -11.61% and -1.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 93284.0 and changing -4.74% at the moment leaves the stock 63.06% off its SMA200. IPA registered 475.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.52.

The stock witnessed a -6.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.03%, and is -11.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1089.90% and -59.03% from its 52-week high.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021..