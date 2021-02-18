Who is the Top Investor In InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)?

2 institutions hold shares in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), with 63.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 6.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.00M, and float is at 6.96M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 6.41% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of America Corporation with over 12720.0 shares valued at $41848.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the INM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Creative Planning with 10990.0 shares valued at $36157.0 to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 936.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $3079.0, while AllSquare Wealth Management LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 545.0 with a market value of $1793.0.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) is 46.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $10.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INM stock was last observed hovering at around $5.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $4.82, the stock is 6.74% and 24.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -6.77% at the moment leaves the stock 1.78% off its SMA200. INM registered -42.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7552 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7063.

The stock witnessed a 16.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.03%, and is -2.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.54% over the week and 12.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 63.39% and -53.78% from its 52-week high.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Analyst Forecasts

.