Who is the Top Investor In International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC)?

249 institutions hold shares in International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC), with 10M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.81% while institutional investors hold 74.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.27M, and float is at 53.24M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 62.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.23 million shares valued at $233.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.85% of the IBOC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.6 million shares valued at $145.98 million to account for 8.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.7 million shares representing 7.42% and valued at over $122.37 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.02% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $49.79 million.

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC) is 12.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.60 and a high of $42.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBOC stock was last observed hovering at around $42.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -91.95% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -91.95% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.23, the stock is 3.55% and 8.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 30.80% off its SMA200. IBOC registered 3.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.67.

The stock witnessed a 1.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.24%, and is 0.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) has around 2869 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $447.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.91. Profit margin for the company is 38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.71% and -1.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Bancshares Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year.

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR sold 72,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $30.57 per share for a total of $2.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.86 million shares.

International Bancshares Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that SANCHEZ ANTONIO R JR (Director) sold a total of 140,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $31.14 per share for $4.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.94 million shares of the IBOC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, MILES RUDOLPH (Director) acquired 366 shares at an average price of $27.70 for $10138.0. The insider now directly holds 3,939 shares of International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC).

International Bancshares Corporation (IBOC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading 25.02% up over the past 12 months. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is -2.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.06.