Who is the Top Investor In Kraton Corporation (KRA)?

238 institutions hold shares in Kraton Corporation (KRA), with 587.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.84% while institutional investors hold 99.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.79M, and float is at 31.28M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 97.92% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.88 million shares valued at $135.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.31% of the KRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.17 million shares valued at $56.52 million to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.67 million shares representing 8.38% and valued at over $47.58 million, while Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds 5.56% of the shares totaling 1.77 million with a market value of $31.56 million.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) is 33.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $38.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.56% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -148.13% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.22, the stock is 14.35% and 21.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 69.66% off its SMA200. KRA registered 134.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.57.

The stock witnessed a 17.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.06%, and is 6.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) has around 1944 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $1.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.12. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 736.40% and -2.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Kraton Corporation (KRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kraton Corporation (KRA) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kraton Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $357.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.40% in year-over-year returns.

Kraton Corporation (KRA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Kraton Corporation (KRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boldrini Marcello C, the company’s SVP & Chemical Seg. President. SEC filings show that Boldrini Marcello C sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $30.08 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28154.0 shares.

Kraton Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 06 that Russell Chris H. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 06 and was made at $29.03 per share for $44474.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11655.0 shares of the KRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Simmons James Leo (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $28.87 for $86610.0. The insider now directly holds 42,772 shares of Kraton Corporation (KRA).

Kraton Corporation (KRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading 51.65% up over the past 12 months. Landec Corporation (LNDC) is 1.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.73% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.73.