Who is the Top Investor In Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL)?

73 institutions hold shares in Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL), with 372.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.55% while institutional investors hold 20.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.04M, and float is at 7.85M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 19.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.32 million shares valued at $8.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.92% of the NWFL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.3 million shares valued at $7.27 million to account for 3.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clark Estates Inc. (The) which holds 0.13 million shares representing 1.58% and valued at over $3.39 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.26% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $2.52 million.

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: NWFL) is -9.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.20 and a high of $35.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWFL stock was last observed hovering at around $24.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -18.75% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.75, the stock is -4.88% and -8.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28991.0 and changing -2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -6.73% off its SMA200. NWFL registered -30.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.00.

The stock witnessed a -14.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.06%, and is -6.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) has around 213 employees, a market worth around $201.83M and $58.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.80. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.00% and -32.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norwood Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.40% this year.

Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DAVIS WILLIAM W JR, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that DAVIS WILLIAM W JR bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $25.04 per share for a total of $45072.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8800.0 shares.

Norwood Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Nolan Alexandra K (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $26.77 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the NWFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, FORTE ANDREW (Director) acquired 120 shares at an average price of $28.92 for $3470.0. The insider now directly holds 3,851 shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL).

Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) that is trading 8.78% up over the past 12 months. TriState Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) is 2.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.46% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 56700.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.94.