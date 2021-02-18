Who is the Top Investor In Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)?

156 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF), with 1.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 10.42% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 10.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS Group AG with over 1.86 million shares valued at $27.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.31% of the NZF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.53 million shares valued at $22.42 million to account for 1.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 1.16 million shares representing 0.82% and valued at over $18.76 million, while Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $9.57 million.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NZF) is 0.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $16.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NZF stock was last observed hovering at around $16.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $16.24, the stock is -0.14% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 7.49% off its SMA200. NZF registered -1.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.31.

The stock witnessed a 0.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.35%, and is -1.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.75% over the week and 0.71% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 200.49. Distance from 52-week low is 53.06% and -3.28% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..