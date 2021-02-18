Who is the Top Investor In Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT)?

93 institutions hold shares in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.16% while institutional investors hold 85.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.92M, and float is at 9.60M with Short Float at 5.02%. Institutions hold 70.45% of the Float.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Frazier Management LLC with over 5.83 million shares valued at $213.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.12% of the PHAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 3.83 million shares valued at $140.26 million to account for 13.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.08 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $76.28 million, while Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds 7.14% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $75.83 million.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) is 33.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.06 and a high of $64.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHAT stock was last observed hovering at around $42.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.71% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.35% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -11.27% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.51, the stock is 7.58% and 10.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 96210.0 and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock 15.00% off its SMA200. PHAT registered 18.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.93.

The stock witnessed a 18.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.77%, and is 1.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 101.77% and -31.04% from its 52-week high.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.99.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nabulsi Azmi, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Nabulsi Azmi sold 9,084 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $40.97 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.81 million shares.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Nabulsi Azmi (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 5,416 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $38.09 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.82 million shares of the PHAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Socks David A (Director) disposed off 27,165 shares at an average price of $36.07 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 1,532,945 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT).