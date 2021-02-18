Who is the Top Investor In Strategic Education Inc. (STRA)?

308 institutions hold shares in Strategic Education Inc. (STRA), with 402.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.66% while institutional investors hold 98.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.00M, and float is at 22.41M with Short Float at 3.45%. Institutions hold 96.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.78 million shares valued at $264.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.38% of the STRA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.74 million shares valued at $250.26 million to account for 11.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.24 million shares representing 9.18% and valued at over $204.92 million, while Capital World Investors holds 6.32% of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $141.14 million.

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) is -3.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.83 and a high of $187.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRA stock was last observed hovering at around $93.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.7% off the consensus price target high of $146.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.58% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.42, the stock is 1.33% and -0.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 98836.0 and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -20.74% off its SMA200. STRA registered -45.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.83.

The stock witnessed a -0.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.12%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) has around 3076 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.82 and Fwd P/E is 14.99. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.94% and -50.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Strategic Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.5 with sales reaching $273.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 455.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GILLIGAN J KEVIN, the company’s Vice Chairman. SEC filings show that GILLIGAN J KEVIN sold 739 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $148.88 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6293.0 shares.

Strategic Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that JACKSON DANIEL WAYNE (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,682 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $93.82 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26805.0 shares of the STRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, MCDONNELL RAYMOND KARL (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 11,656 shares at an average price of $93.81 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 97,269 shares of Strategic Education Inc. (STRA).