Who is the Top Investor In The Cato Corporation (CATO)?

178 institutions hold shares in The Cato Corporation (CATO), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.41% while institutional investors hold 83.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.68M, and float is at 19.81M with Short Float at 5.17%. Institutions hold 78.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.26 million shares valued at $31.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.39% of the CATO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.62 million shares valued at $12.63 million to account for 7.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.48 million shares representing 6.98% and valued at over $11.56 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.08% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $8.29 million.

The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) is 29.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.07 and a high of $17.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CATO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.17% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.17% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.38, the stock is 7.74% and 22.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 41.83% off its SMA200. CATO registered -27.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.60.

The stock witnessed a 9.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.98%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) has around 10060 employees, a market worth around $277.93M and $610.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.95% and -28.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cato Corporation (CATO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Cato Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.20% this year.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The Cato Corporation (CATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

The Cato Corporation (CATO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading 101.66% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.4.