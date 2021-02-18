Who is the Top Investor In UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)?

126 institutions hold shares in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN), with 2.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.74% while institutional investors hold 86.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.06M, and float is at 19.28M with Short Float at 13.58%. Institutions hold 75.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. with over 2.95 million shares valued at $57.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.37% of the URGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.0 million shares valued at $38.5 million to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.53 million shares representing 6.92% and valued at over $27.56 million, while Wildcat Capital Management, LLC holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $24.16 million.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) is 44.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.12 and a high of $30.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The URGN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.85% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.2% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.05, the stock is 12.06% and 25.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -3.23% at the moment leaves the stock 14.89% off its SMA200. URGN registered -12.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.45.

The stock witnessed a 30.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.95%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has around 187 employees, a market worth around $566.33M and $3.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.58% and -15.67% from its 52-week high.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.37 with sales reaching $7.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63,788.90% year-over-year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenberg Mark, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Schoenberg Mark sold 1,076 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $22.07 per share for a total of $23747.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20755.0 shares.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Schoenberg Mark (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $22.12 per share for $2212.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19831.0 shares of the URGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Barrett Elizabeth A. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.50 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 229,117 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN).

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 63.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.91.