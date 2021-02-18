Why Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX: AAMC) is the topic of conversation today

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AMEX: AAMC) is 3.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.25 and a high of $32.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAMC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53%.

Currently trading at $24.47, the stock is 6.98% and 7.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 561.0 and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 25.40% off its SMA200. AAMC registered 83.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.51.

The stock witnessed a 14.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.51%, and is -5.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) has around 109 employees, a market worth around $42.09M and $4.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.73% and -24.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) Analyst Forecasts

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.20% this year.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.76% while institutional investors hold 41.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.63M, and float is at 0.61M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 15.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Putnam Investments LLC with over 85080.0 shares valued at $1.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.16% of the AAMC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Twin Securities, Inc. with 37271.0 shares valued at $0.77 million to account for 2.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Biltmore Family Office, LLC which holds 26054.0 shares representing 1.58% and valued at over $0.61 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.16% of the shares totaling 19134.0 with a market value of $0.4 million.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -57.36% down over the past 12 months. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) is -30.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6730.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.