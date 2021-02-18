Why Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is 11.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.40 and a high of $18.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AHH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.13% lower than the price target low of $11.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.47, the stock is 8.99% and 11.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 25.11% off its SMA200. AHH registered -32.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.33.

The stock witnessed a 9.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.13%, and is 3.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) has around 169 employees, a market worth around $990.87M and $338.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.25 and Fwd P/E is 32.82. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.84% and -33.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $41.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 88.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.92M, and float is at 56.85M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 86.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.09 million shares valued at $124.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.14% of the AHH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.41 million shares valued at $59.38 million to account for 11.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 3.69 million shares representing 6.36% and valued at over $41.36 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 2.74 million with a market value of $25.41 million.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Hara Michael P. SEC filings show that O’Hara Michael P bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $10.41 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98354.0 shares.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that Snow John W. (Director) bought a total of 81,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $8.03 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the AHH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Snow John W. (Director) acquired 43,918 shares at an average price of $7.93 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 105,585 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH).

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) that is trading 16.04% up over the past 12 months. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) is -16.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.36% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.