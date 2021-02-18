Why Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE: BHE) is 3.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.06 and a high of $30.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHE stock was last observed hovering at around $28.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.94% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.13% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $27.86, the stock is 3.04% and 3.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 23.33% off its SMA200. BHE registered 0.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.40.

The stock witnessed a 1.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.85%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) has around 10600 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $2.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.74 and Fwd P/E is 19.76. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.15% and -9.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $502.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE), with 570.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.57% while institutional investors hold 101.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.47M, and float is at 35.91M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 99.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.81 million shares valued at $156.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.93% of the BHE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.82 million shares valued at $77.06 million to account for 10.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.01 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $60.6 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $30.17 million.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Benck Jeff, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Benck Jeff bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $27.87 per share for a total of $50173.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that McCreary Jeffrey Stephen (Director) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $20.19 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66580.0 shares of the BHE stock.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 65.53% up over the past 12 months. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 17.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.49% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.62.