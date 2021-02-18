Why BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) is the topic of conversation today

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE: BZM) is -1.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.33 and a high of $17.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BZM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $15.24, the stock is -2.52% and -3.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1754.0 and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 5.52% off its SMA200. BZM registered -12.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.76.

The stock witnessed a -5.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.42%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.41% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.51% and -14.38% from its 52-week high.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) Analyst Forecasts

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM), with 104 shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 6.93% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 6.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of America Corporation with over 36225.0 shares valued at $0.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.74% of the BZM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. with 21272.0 shares valued at $0.33 million to account for 1.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fragasso Group Inc. which holds 14280.0 shares representing 0.69% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 0.50% of the shares totaling 10443.0 with a market value of $0.15 million.