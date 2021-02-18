Why BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) is the topic of conversation today

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE: BHV) is 5.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.34 and a high of $17.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHV stock was last observed hovering at around $16.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18%.

Currently trading at $16.74, the stock is 1.53% and 2.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 186.0 and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 5.39% off its SMA200. BHV registered 0.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.28.

The stock witnessed a 4.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.05%, and is -1.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.42% over the week and 0.76% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 58.74. Distance from 52-week low is 35.66% and -4.29% from its 52-week high.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) Analyst Forecasts

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV), with 3.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 5.08% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 5.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Intellectus Partners, LLC with over 22067.0 shares valued at $0.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.37% of the BHV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 16803.0 shares valued at $0.27 million to account for 1.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 16526.0 shares representing 1.03% and valued at over $0.27 million, while Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 10001.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.