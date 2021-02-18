Why Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID) is the topic of conversation today

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: BRID) is -14.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.06 and a high of $23.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRID stock was last observed hovering at around $15.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $15.59, the stock is -5.78% and -12.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1103.0 and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -10.53% off its SMA200. BRID registered -26.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.96.

The stock witnessed a -13.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.81%, and is -2.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID) has around 563 employees, a market worth around $138.28M and $198.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.88% and -34.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID) Analyst Forecasts

Bridgford Foods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year.

Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID), with 7.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.98% while institutional investors hold 37.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.08M, and float is at 1.73M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 7.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.22 million shares valued at $4.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.41% of the BRID Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 82241.0 shares valued at $1.5 million to account for 0.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 65787.0 shares representing 0.72% and valued at over $1.2 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 0.66% of the shares totaling 59799.0 with a market value of $1.09 million.

Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bridgford Richard Eugene, the company’s V.P. Ind. Relations & Safety. SEC filings show that Bridgford Richard Eugene bought 110 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $15.51 per share for a total of $1706.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37805.0 shares.

Bridgford Foods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Bridgford Brian E. (V.P. Production) bought a total of 55 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $17.13 per share for $942.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55.0 shares of the BRID stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Bridgford Richard Eugene (V.P. Ind. Relations & Safety) acquired 225 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $3600.0. The insider now directly holds 37,695 shares of Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID).

Bridgford Foods Corporation (BRID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) that is 13.50% higher over the past 12 months. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is -3.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.94% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18730.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.98.