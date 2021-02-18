Why CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (NYSE: CTT) is 11.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.13 and a high of $11.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.16% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.48, the stock is 5.21% and 8.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 14.95% off its SMA200. CTT registered -4.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.36.

The stock witnessed a 9.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.91%, and is -4.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $553.76M and $102.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.29% and -8.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $23.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.20% in year-over-year returns.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT), with 698.31k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.43% while institutional investors hold 84.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.77M, and float is at 48.07M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 83.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.91 million shares valued at $43.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.07% of the CTT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.03 million shares valued at $37.75 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.24 million shares representing 6.64% and valued at over $30.29 million, while Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 6.46% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $28.14 million.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Brian M, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Davis Brian M bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 11 at a price of $9.13 per share for a total of $5478.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Davis Brian M (CEO and President) bought a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $7.99 per share for $5595.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the CTT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Godoy-Arbelaez Ursula (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $7.83 for $7825.0. The insider now directly holds 57,756 shares of CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT).

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 7.01% up over the past 12 months. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) is -12.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.96.