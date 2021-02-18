Why Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is the topic of conversation today

Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ: DJCO) is -14.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.53 and a high of $416.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DJCO stock was last observed hovering at around $328.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 17.0%.

Currently trading at $345.00, the stock is 2.74% and 2.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2569.0 and changing 5.18% at the moment leaves the stock 19.63% off its SMA200. DJCO registered 19.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $351.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $293.96.

The stock witnessed a 2.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.59%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) has around 312 employees, a market worth around $489.90M and $49.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 117.87. Distance from 52-week low is 83.97% and -17.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) Analyst Forecasts

Daily Journal Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.00% this year.

Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO), with 482.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 34.95% while institutional investors hold 64.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.38M, and float is at 1.07M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 41.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RWWM, Inc. with over 0.25 million shares valued at $100.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.07% of the DJCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 76765.0 shares valued at $31.01 million to account for 5.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HighTower Advisors, LLC which holds 41338.0 shares representing 2.99% and valued at over $16.7 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 38740.0 with a market value of $9.38 million.

Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Salzman Gerald L, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Salzman Gerald L sold 8,286 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $332.00 per share for a total of $2.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Daily Journal Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Salzman Gerald L (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $300.00 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8286.0 shares of the DJCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Salzman Gerald L (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 854 shares at an average price of $282.00 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 10,086 shares of Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO).

Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include A.H. Belo Corporation (AHC) that is trading -20.51% down over the past 12 months. The New York Times Company (NYT) is 25.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 23470.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.