Why Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DSACU) is the topic of conversation today

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DSACU) is 10.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.80 and a high of $13.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSACU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $11.82, the stock is 5.64% and 9.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4924.0 and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 12.59% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.33.

The stock witnessed a 7.95% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.15%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.61% and -11.59% from its 52-week high.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSACU) Analyst Forecasts

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSACU) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSACU), with institutional investors hold 8.71% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 8.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Periscope Capital Inc. with over 0.2 million shares valued at $2.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.14% of the DSACU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Landscape Capital Management LLC with 20602.0 shares valued at $0.22 million to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tuttle Tactical Management which holds 19418.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $0.21 million, while PanAgora Asset Management, Inc. holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 12018.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.