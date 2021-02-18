Why Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) is the topic of conversation today

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) is 11.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $16.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESBK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $12.86, the stock is 4.74% and 7.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1147.0 and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 13.28% off its SMA200. ESBK registered -23.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.12.

The stock witnessed a 7.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.75%, and is 4.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $43.60M and $22.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.85. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.85% and -21.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) Analyst Forecasts

Elmira Savings Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.90% this year.

Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK), with 15.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 10.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.51M, and float is at 3.43M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 10.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Valicenti Advisory Services, Inc. with over 0.11 million shares valued at $1.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.25% of the ESBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 72424.0 shares valued at $0.8 million to account for 2.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ullman (John G.) & Associates, Inc. which holds 63417.0 shares representing 2.34% and valued at over $0.73 million, while Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds 1.44% of the shares totaling 38951.0 with a market value of $0.43 million.

Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK): Who are the competitors?

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (PBHC) is -3.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -240.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3050.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.24.