Why Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) is 44.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $15.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FARM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.76, the stock is 11.51% and 32.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 15.59% off its SMA200. FARM registered -51.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.03.

The stock witnessed a 19.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.94%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) has around 1210 employees, a market worth around $120.53M and $412.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.82% and -55.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.80%).

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farmer Bros. Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $108.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.30% year-over-year.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM), with 3.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.34% while institutional investors hold 114.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.53M, and float is at 14.35M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 91.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Trigran Investments Inc with over 2.18 million shares valued at $9.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.26% of the FARM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 1.97 million shares valued at $9.19 million to account for 11.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.05 million shares representing 5.91% and valued at over $4.91 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $4.0 million.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Loretz Congdon Stacy, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Loretz Congdon Stacy bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $7.70 per share for a total of $19260.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9348.0 shares.

Farmer Bros. Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that MOTTERN CHRISTOPHER P (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $8.05 per share for $16105.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50075.0 shares of the FARM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, MOTTERN CHRISTOPHER P (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $13.16 for $13160.0. The insider now directly holds 48,075 shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM).

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading 35.46% up over the past 12 months. Coffee Holding Co. Inc. (JVA) is 27.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.92% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.