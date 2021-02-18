Why Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ) is the topic of conversation today

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ) is 6.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.05 and a high of $12.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLBZ stock was last observed hovering at around $11.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $11.70, the stock is 2.97% and 10.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 904.0 and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 19.09% off its SMA200. GLBZ registered 11.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.98.

The stock witnessed a 8.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.14%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $32.88M and $13.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.93. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.95% and -2.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Analyst Forecasts

Glen Burnie Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ), with 697.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 24.56% while institutional investors hold 4.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.84M, and float is at 2.14M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 3.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BHZ Capital Management, LP with over 33850.0 shares valued at $0.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.19% of the GLBZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 18661.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Court Place Advisors, LLC which holds 16692.0 shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 5272.0 with a market value of $54143.0.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) that is trading -9.35% down over the past 12 months. M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is -11.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -62.24% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 232.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.