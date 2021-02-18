Why Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) is the topic of conversation today

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ: GYRO) is 4.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.20 and a high of $18.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GYRO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $17.00, the stock is 2.01% and 0.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -5.82% off its SMA200. GYRO registered -19.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.99.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.44%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.35% over the week and 0.17% over the month.

Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $25.21M and $2.74M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.72% and -9.81% from its 52-week high.

Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) Analyst Forecasts

Gyrodyne LLC quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO), with 173.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.73% while institutional investors hold 53.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.48M, and float is at 0.85M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 47.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company with over 0.11 million shares valued at $1.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the GYRO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Towerview LLC. with 0.1 million shares valued at $1.67 million to account for 6.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gabelli & Co. Investment Advisers, Inc. which holds 87994.0 shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $1.45 million, while Price, Michael F. holds 5.77% of the shares totaling 85508.0 with a market value of $1.41 million.

Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) that is trading -9.24% down over the past 12 months. LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) is -15.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -234.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 288.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.64.