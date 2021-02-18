Why IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: IROQ) is the topic of conversation today

IF Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: IROQ) is -5.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.03 and a high of $23.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IROQ stock was last observed hovering at around $20.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $20.84, the stock is 1.06% and -0.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53.0 and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 13.29% off its SMA200. IROQ registered -3.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.48.

The stock witnessed a -4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.75%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.05% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $67.10M and $25.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.82. Profit margin for the company is 19.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.66% and -9.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.80% this year.

IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ), with 1M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.01% while institutional investors hold 34.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.04M, and float is at 2.14M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 23.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Maltese Capital Management LLC with over 0.32 million shares valued at $5.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.99% of the IROQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L. with 0.15 million shares valued at $2.28 million to account for 4.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 87778.0 shares representing 2.71% and valued at over $1.36 million, while Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. holds 1.49% of the shares totaling 48250.0 with a market value of $0.75 million.

IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHAMBERLAIN THOMAS J, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that CHAMBERLAIN THOMAS J bought 70 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $15.66 per share for a total of $1096.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13388.0 shares.

IF Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 11 that CHAMBERLAIN THOMAS J (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 11 and was made at $15.85 per share for $15850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13318.0 shares of the IROQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, CHAMBERLAIN THOMAS J (Executive Vice President) acquired 307 shares at an average price of $16.10 for $4943.0. The insider now directly holds 15,386 shares of IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ).

IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) that is trading -3.13% down over the past 12 months. BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) is -21.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -93.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1670.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.34.