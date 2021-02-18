Why iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) is the topic of conversation today

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) is 172.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $4.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IFMK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is 52.38% and 101.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock 118.75% off its SMA200. IFMK registered 412.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 130.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1387 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9065.

The stock witnessed a 136.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 188.54%, and is 57.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 58.06% over the week and 26.35% over the month.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) has around 276 employees, a market worth around $86.05M and $89.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 517.39% and -49.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.50%).

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Analyst Forecasts

iFresh Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.80% this year.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in iFresh Inc. (IFMK), with 19.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.83% while institutional investors hold 2.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.52M, and float is at 3.78M with Short Float at 13.55%. Institutions hold 0.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares valued at $79855.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the IFMK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 38553.0 shares valued at $26520.0 to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 21222.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $16616.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 20289.0 with a market value of $13956.0.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at iFresh Inc. (IFMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.