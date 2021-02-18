Why J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ: MAYS) is the topic of conversation today

J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ: MAYS) is 22.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.75 and a high of $33.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAYS stock was last observed hovering at around $29.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.43%.

1 Money Move Before April 20th



Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.



Click here for instant access. Free guide reveals the one money move you need to make before Biden raises TAXES.

Currently trading at $27.68, the stock is 18.85% and 26.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 321.0 and changing -4.91% at the moment leaves the stock -8.58% off its SMA200. MAYS registered -25.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.28.

The stock witnessed a 15.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.43%, and is 15.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $56.74M and $19.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.94% and -17.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) Analyst Forecasts

J.W. Mays Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -159.80% this year.

J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS), with 1.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.49% while institutional investors hold 16.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.02M, and float is at 0.39M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 3.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raffles Associates, LP with over 44939.0 shares valued at $1.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.23% of the MAYS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Santa Monica Partners LP with 10415.0 shares valued at $0.26 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 2456.0 shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $60506.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 1653.0 with a market value of $40723.0.

J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gailoyd Enterprises Corp., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Gailoyd Enterprises Corp. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $23.00 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.69 million shares.

J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) that is -33.63% lower over the past 12 months. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) is -32.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.1% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4230.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.07.