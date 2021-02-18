Why Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) is the topic of conversation today

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: JWS) is 12.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.95 and a high of $17.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JWS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $15.10, the stock is 5.94% and 7.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing -2.39% at the moment leaves the stock 29.67% off its SMA200. JWS registered a gain of 46.89% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.77.

The stock witnessed a 0.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.15%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 7.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 51.76% and -13.37% from its 52-week high.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) Analyst Forecasts

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) Top Institutional Holders

73 institutions hold shares in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS), with institutional investors hold 81.22% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 81.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.93 million shares valued at $106.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.50% of the JWS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 3.41 million shares valued at $35.5 million to account for 4.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Beryl Capital Management LLC which holds 2.32 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $24.19 million, while Nomura Holdings Inc. holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $20.82 million.