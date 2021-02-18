Why Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) is -6.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.98 and a high of $15.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEXX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.58% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.58% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.99, the stock is 19.88% and 2.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -12.51% off its SMA200. LEXX registered -52.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.54.

The stock witnessed a 52.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.92%, and is -16.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.92% over the week and 12.63% over the month.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $40.82M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 75.84% and -55.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-163.40%).

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.30% this year.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.10M, and float is at 4.55M with Short Float at 0.45%.