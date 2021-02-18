Why Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MSVB) is the topic of conversation today

Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MSVB) is 12.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.71 and a high of $16.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSVB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $16.27, the stock is 5.55% and 10.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 147.0 and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 26.21% off its SMA200. MSVB registered 22.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.70.

The stock witnessed a 12.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.70%, and is 5.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.00% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc. (MSVB) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $51.58M and $7.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.82. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.56% and -1.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc. (MSVB) Analyst Forecasts

Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.10% this year.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc. (MSVB) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc. (MSVB), with 402.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 13.49% while institutional investors hold 31.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.11M, and float is at 2.75M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 27.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price, Michael F. with over 0.17 million shares valued at $2.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.34% of the MSVB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 0.14 million shares valued at $2.08 million to account for 4.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Maltese Capital Management LLC which holds 0.14 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $1.81 million, while Seidman, Lawrence B. holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $2.0 million.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc. (MSVB) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc. (MSVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Koch Eric A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Koch Eric A. bought 470 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $14.56 per share for a total of $6843.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58268.0 shares.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Koch Eric A. (Director) bought a total of 2,572 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $14.35 per share for $36908.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57798.0 shares of the MSVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Koch Eric A. (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $12.85 for $25700.0. The insider now directly holds 55,226 shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp Inc. (MSVB).