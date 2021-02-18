Why Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) is the topic of conversation today

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) is 12.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $10.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NSYS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $8.10, the stock is 2.82% and 19.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4165.0 and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 63.64% off its SMA200. NSYS registered 73.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.19.

The stock witnessed a 1.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.07%, and is -4.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 7.31% over the month.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) has around 687 employees, a market worth around $21.22M and $111.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.68. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 221.43% and -20.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) Analyst Forecasts

Nortech Systems Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -849.30% this year.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.19% while institutional investors hold 8.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.66M, and float is at 1.16M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 3.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 63459.0 shares valued at $0.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.39% of the NSYS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. with 26726.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 1.01% of the shares outstanding.

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JONES CHRISTOPHER DEAN, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that JONES CHRISTOPHER DEAN bought 14,636 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $6.23 per share for a total of $91188.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19197.0 shares.

Nortech Systems Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that JONES CHRISTOPHER DEAN (CFO) bought a total of 2,034 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $5.66 per share for $11513.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4561.0 shares of the NSYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, JONES CHRISTOPHER DEAN (CFO) acquired 2,527 shares at an average price of $5.38 for $13604.0. The insider now directly holds 2,527 shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS).

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading 65.53% up over the past 12 months. Key Tronic Corporation (KTCC) is 36.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -177.4% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12400.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.