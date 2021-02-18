Why Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) is the topic of conversation today

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAZ) is -1.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.53 and a high of $16.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAZ stock was last observed hovering at around $15.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $15.70, the stock is 1.41% and 1.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17111.0 and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 8.74% off its SMA200. NAZ registered 11.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.00.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.53%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 37.03. Distance from 52-week low is 49.13% and -3.76% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ), with institutional investors hold 7.63% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 7.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with over 0.12 million shares valued at $1.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.03% of the NAZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.1 million shares valued at $1.5 million to account for 0.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 99494.0 shares representing 0.86% and valued at over $1.58 million, while Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 84809.0 with a market value of $1.35 million.