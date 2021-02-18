Why Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) is the topic of conversation today

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE: NCB) is 2.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.19 and a high of $16.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NCB stock was last observed hovering at around $15.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $15.75, the stock is 1.10% and 1.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16447.0 and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 4.47% off its SMA200. NCB registered -0.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.47.

The stock witnessed a 2.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.15%, and is 0.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 0.99% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 40.80. Distance from 52-week low is 29.21% and -1.79% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB), with institutional investors hold 16.14% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 16.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 1607 Capital Partners, LLC with over 97963.0 shares valued at $1.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.97% of the NCB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 90563.0 shares valued at $1.42 million to account for 2.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc which holds 68414.0 shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $1.07 million, while LPL Financial LLC holds 1.03% of the shares totaling 34163.0 with a market value of $0.53 million.