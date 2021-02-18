Why PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) is -0.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $7.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRGX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.56% off the consensus price target high of $7.71 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.56% higher than the price target low of $7.71 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.59, the stock is 0.06% and 2.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 37.76% off its SMA200. PRGX registered 84.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.15.

The stock witnessed a -0.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.48%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.80% over the week and 0.95% over the month.

PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $179.12M and $164.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.71. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 328.81% and -3.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.60%).

PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) Analyst Forecasts

PRGX Global Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $45.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -542.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.09% while institutional investors hold 68.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.70M, and float is at 21.54M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 65.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HCSF Management, LLC with over 2.95 million shares valued at $14.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.52% of the PRGX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. with 2.03 million shares valued at $9.65 million to account for 8.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.85 million shares representing 7.87% and valued at over $8.82 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 7.34% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $13.2 million.

PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times.

PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is trading -0.20% down over the past 12 months. CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) is -0.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.53.