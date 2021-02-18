Why should you keep an eye on 89bio Inc. (ETNB)?

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) is 1.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.00 and a high of $47.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETNB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.07% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 42.72% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.63, the stock is 11.76% and 3.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.92% at the moment leaves the stock -8.30% off its SMA200. ETNB registered -31.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.35.

The stock witnessed a 15.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.37%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 75.93% and -47.88% from its 52-week high.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

89bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.87.The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.60% this year.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in 89bio Inc. (ETNB), with 118.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 96.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.88M, and float is at 8.44M with Short Float at 13.83%. Institutions hold 95.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.74 million shares valued at $121.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.83% of the ETNB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with 3.73 million shares valued at $95.7 million to account for 18.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 1.82 million shares representing 9.17% and valued at over $46.78 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $16.72 million.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Waisbourd Ram. SEC filings show that Waisbourd Ram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $23.39 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

89bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Waisbourd Ram sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $21.16 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ETNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Waisbourd Ram disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $27.04 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of 89bio Inc. (ETNB).