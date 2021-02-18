Why should you keep an eye on Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF)?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) is 11.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.65 and a high of $47.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $45.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.26% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -56.45% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.37, the stock is 4.37% and 8.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 24.63% off its SMA200. GOLF registered 50.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.74.

The stock witnessed a 12.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.02%, and is -3.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) has around 5213 employees, a market worth around $3.34B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.95 and Fwd P/E is 25.79. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.71% and -4.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $363.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Top Institutional Holders

225 institutions hold shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF), with 40.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.31% while institutional investors hold 109.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.45M, and float is at 33.94M with Short Float at 5.24%. Institutions hold 50.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 7.07 million shares valued at $237.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.52% of the GOLF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.61 million shares valued at $121.17 million to account for 4.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.91 million shares representing 3.91% and valued at over $97.64 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.38% of the shares totaling 2.51 million with a market value of $101.91 million.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duke John Francis JR, the company’s President-Titleist Golf Gear. SEC filings show that Duke John Francis JR sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $35.64 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86834.0 shares.