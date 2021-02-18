Why should you keep an eye on HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM)?

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) is 56.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.78 and a high of $13.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTGM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -25.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.50, the stock is 8.79% and 24.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -4.21% at the moment leaves the stock 11.45% off its SMA200. HTGM registered -16.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.93.

The stock witnessed a 17.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.13%, and is 6.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $35.40M and $10.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.41% and -45.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.00%).

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.1 with sales reaching $2.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -57.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.70% in year-over-year returns.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM), with 358.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.05% while institutional investors hold 34.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.82M, and float is at 4.50M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 33.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cowen Prime Services LLC with over 0.44 million shares valued at $2.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.62% of the HTGM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 0.34 million shares valued at $1.69 million to account for 0.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 95616.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $0.46 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 87601.0 with a market value of $0.43 million.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) that is trading -3.66% down over the past 12 months. Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is 130.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.94% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.63.